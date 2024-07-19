Cardinals Toppled by Amarillo on Friday Night

July 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Cardinals collected just 4 hits and the Amarillo Sod Poodles clubbed two homers as Springfield dropped game one of three at Hodgetown this weekend 7-1 on Friday night. In the process Springfield saw a 4-game winning streak come to an end.

Decisions:

W: Dylan File (4-7)

L: Quinn Mathews (0-1)

Notables:

Two Cardinal hitters saw streaks come to an end tonight: Bryan Torres' 20-game on-base streak was snapped with an 0-for-4 and Noah Mendlinger's 7-game hitting streak also came to an end as he went 0-for-3.

The Cardinals' 4 hits were just one more than their season-low of 3, which they have done twice.

Springfield managed just one baserunner after the 5th

Amarillo right-hander Dylan File cruised through his second straight start of 7.0 innings, allowing just one run with 4 strikeouts.

On Deck:

Saturday, July 20: SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (4-2, 6.00 ERA) vs AMA RHP Billy Corcoran (5-3, 3.74 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

