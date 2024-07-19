Missions Return from the All-Star Break and Drop Game One in Arkansas

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a three-game series with the Arkansas Travelers Friday night. In their first game since July 14th, the Missions fell to the Travelers by a final score of 5-2. The Missions scored first, but Arkansas did most of their damage with four runs in the fifth inning.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first frame, the Travelers plated a run in the second inning. The right-hander began the inning with back-to-back walks to Hogan Windish and RJ Schreck. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt from Brandon Valenzuela allowed the runners to advance 90 feet. Lizarraga struck out the next batter before walking Alberto Rodriguez. Kaden Polcovich drove in Windish with a sacrifice fly to center field. Arkansas grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Danny Wirchansky was the starting pitcher for the Travelers. The southpaw held the Missions without a hit through the first three innings of play. Connor Hollis, leading off the third inning, reached base on an infield single initially. After a discussion amongst the umpires, they ruled the third baseman had made the catch and Hollis was out. Through three innings, Wirchansky walked one and struck out two batters.

The Missions tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. With one man down, Cole Cummings homered to right-center field. His seventh long ball of the year made it a 1-1 game.

The Travelers regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lizarraga allowed the first two batters to reach by hit by pitch and a walk. Rodriguez, who drew the walk, stole third base. He scored on a fielder's choice from Brock Rodden. Bobby Milacki took over on the mound. He allowed an RBI double to Cole Young. Ben Williamson drove in Young with a base hit to right field. Lastly, Windish drove in Harry Ford with a single to center field. The Missions trailed 5-1.

The Missions plated their second run of the night in the top of the second inning. Jarryd Dale doubled to start the frame. Ripken Reyes singled to put runners on the corners. Valenzuela grounded into a double play. On the play, Dale came in to score to make it a 5-2 game.

Wirchansky's night ended after six innings of work. The southpaw allowed two runs on three hits. He walked one batter while striking out three batters. Luis Curvelo took the mound for Arkansas in the top of the seventh inning.

Mitch Miller, in his Double-A debut, pitched 1.1 innings out of the bullpen. The southpaw struck out one batter while allowing one baserunner. David Morgan punched out four batters across 1.2 scoreless innings.

In the top of the ninth inning, Troy Taylor entered the game for the save attempt. Reyes grounded out to start the frame. Valenzuela singled to right-center field. Cummings struck out swinging for the second out. Robbie Tenerowicz struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-2

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 12-6, 43-43 on the season

Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): L, 4.1 IP, H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

Danny Wirchansky (Travelers starter): W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #46 MLB): DNP

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 20th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): L, 4.1 IP, H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, E

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-2, BB

Cole Young (#1 Mariners prospect, #22 MLB): 1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB, CS

Harry Ford (#2 Mariners prospect, #23 MLB): 1-4, R, K

Michael Morales (#11 Mariners prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 21st

Ben Williamson (#14 Mariners prospect): 1-4, RBI, 2 K

Logan Evans (#18 Mariners prospect): DNP

Jimmy Joyce (#20 Mariners prospect): DNP

Alberto Rodriguez (#21 Mariners prospect): 0-1, R, BB, HBP, SB, K

Troy Taylor (#25 Mariners prospect): SV, 1.0 IP, H, 2 K

Brock Rodden (#30 Mariners prospect): 0-4, RBI, R, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their three-game series with the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday, July 20th. Left-hander Austin Krob (3-5, 4.78) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Juan Mercedes (3-4, 3.05) is scheduled to pitch for the Travelers. Saturday's first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park.

