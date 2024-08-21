Why Phoenix Rising Isn't Going to Back Down Despite a Tumultuous Season: USL All Access

August 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Phoenix Rising FC President Bobby Dulle for an in-depth discussion covering the club's current defense of the USL Championship season and the changes that have occurred during an up-and-down campaign, Dulle's history with Rising since arriving eight years ago, and how Louisville City FC's current squad stacks up with Rising squad from 2019 that it's now chasing in the record books.

Watts and Kerr also look back at Louisville City FC's victory against the Charleston Battery this past weekend that put LouCity on a path to the Players' Shield, what the side needs to accomplish between now and the end of the season to be considered among the league's all-time greats, plus a look ahead to the key action in a packed Saturday night where all 24 teams will be in action.

