Why Miami FC Is Becoming a Team to Watch this Season: USL All Access
May 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and guest host Joe Malfa look back at the past week of action in the USL Championship, including the rise of Miami FC in the Eastern Conference after their victory at home against league-leaders Loudoun United FC and the continued emergence of El Paso Locomotive FC as a team to watch in the West after their interconference win against Indy Eleven last Friday night.
Watts and Malfa also discuss why Louisville City must be sharper against what on paper looks like lesser competition after its draw against 10-man Hartford Athletic on Saturday night, and at a breakout performance by Sacramento Republic FC that exposed the challenges and potential limitations of the style Las Vegas Lights FC is employing under new Head Coach Antonio Nocerino. Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
