Whitecaps Bring Northwoods League Champion, Traverse City Pit Spitters to LMCU Ballpark

Comstock Park, MI - They are top collegiate baseball players. They travel from around the country to hone their skills for the summer before returning to college in the fall. They play in power conferences such as the Big Ten and the SEC. Now West Michigan gets to see them in action at LMCU Ballpark this summer.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters, 2-Time, back-to-back Northwoods League Champions (2019 & 2021) will play the Kalamazoo Growlers in a classic Northwoods League matchup on Wednesday, June 22nd at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark. Tickets are now available here.

"One of our goals, since starting up this franchise in 2019, has been to play a game at LMCU Ballpark," said the Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "We were close in 2020 but had to change plans due to COVID, but this year things fell into place and the schedules aligned. I'm not clear on who will have the home field advantage, but I do know these players, who are recognized as elite in college baseball, will be putting on a show that night for West Michigan baseball fans."

Graham also knows all about putting on a show. He was the Director of Marketing & Media Relations for the West Michigan Whitecaps for over 14 years.

"The players and coaches from both teams are excited about playing at one of the elite stadiums in Minor League Baseball," Graham added.

The Northwoods League is a 22-team league featuring the best collegiate baseball players from across the country. Since the league's founding, in 1994, more than 270 players have graduated to play in the Major Leagues including Max Scherzer, Chis Sale, and Pete Alonso.

"This game is not only about great college baseball players who want to showcase their talent, but also about fan entertainment, Graham said. We're going to bring the Pit Spitters fan experience with us. So, there could be a surprise or two between innings."

This year, the Pit Spitters will be defending their 2021 Summer Colligate World Series championship, their second in three years of existence.

But why LMCU Ballpark? Many West Michigan baseball fans remember 2018 when a group comprised of investors from West Michigan and Traverse City, including the Whitecaps organization, acquired the Traverse City ballclub known then as the Beach Bums.

"We imagined how fun it would be to bring these two teams together for West Michigan to see at LMCU Ballpark," said Joe Chamberlin, CEO of the West Michigan Whitecaps and Traverse City Pit Spitters. "These players are legit, and our 2022 Pit Spitters roster will represent some of the best collegiate programs in the country. The number of players who spent time in this league who've made it to the big leagues, and even won a World Series, is impressive. West Michigan baseball fans are in for a real treat, LMCU Ballpark style."

More information on the Traverse City Pit Spitters can be found here. Tickets, hospitality areas, and Suites for the June 22nd game at LMCU Ballpark are available.

