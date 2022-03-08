Sweet-Salty-Savory Wins 2022 Timber Rattlers Food Fight

March 8, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Sweet-Salty-Savory is the winner of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers seventh annual Food Fight. Daniel Higgins, food and drink reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, and Megan Andrews, Assistant Food & Beverage Director for the Rattlers, made the announcement moments ago on Facebook Live.

Todd Hagens of Appleton submitted the recipe of a large beef burger patty covered with melted cheddar, topped with pulled pork BBQ, strips of bacon, candied onions, and BBQ sauce. Sweet-Salty-Savory beat out 71 other entries and four other finalists. Hagens will receive four ticket vouchers to any Timber Rattlers home game, four vouchers to have his winning item at the ballpark, and will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a game this season.

Sweet-Salty-Savory will be on the menu at the main concessions stand on the third base concourse and at the Brew City Grill at the end of the first base concourse this season starting Opening Night against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8. Game time is 6:40pm a Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

FOOD FIGHT WINNERS

2016: Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich

2017: Dinger Dog

2018: Rattler Bites

2019: Almighty Pork Sandwich

2020: Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

2021: Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich

2022: Sweet-Salty-Savory

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets for individual games during the 2022 season go on sale Saturday, March 12 at 11:00am.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.