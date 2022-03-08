Sweet-Salty-Savory Wins 2022 Timber Rattlers Food Fight
March 8, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - Sweet-Salty-Savory is the winner of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers seventh annual Food Fight. Daniel Higgins, food and drink reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, and Megan Andrews, Assistant Food & Beverage Director for the Rattlers, made the announcement moments ago on Facebook Live.
Todd Hagens of Appleton submitted the recipe of a large beef burger patty covered with melted cheddar, topped with pulled pork BBQ, strips of bacon, candied onions, and BBQ sauce. Sweet-Salty-Savory beat out 71 other entries and four other finalists. Hagens will receive four ticket vouchers to any Timber Rattlers home game, four vouchers to have his winning item at the ballpark, and will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a game this season.
Sweet-Salty-Savory will be on the menu at the main concessions stand on the third base concourse and at the Brew City Grill at the end of the first base concourse this season starting Opening Night against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8. Game time is 6:40pm a Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
FOOD FIGHT WINNERS
2016: Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich
2017: Dinger Dog
2018: Rattler Bites
2019: Almighty Pork Sandwich
2020: Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
2021: Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich
2022: Sweet-Salty-Savory
Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.
Tickets for individual games during the 2022 season go on sale Saturday, March 12 at 11:00am.
