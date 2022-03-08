Miami Marlins Announce Sky Carp 2022 Coaching Staff

March 8, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







Beloit, Wisc. - The Beloit Sky Carp coaching staff for the 2022 season, announced Monday by the Miami Marlins, includes two returning coaches with hitting coach Matt Snyder and defensive coach Chris Briones coming back for a second season in Beloit.

They will join new Sky Carp manager Jorge Hernandez, announced in January by the Marlins to manage their affiliate in the High-A Central League.

The seven-member staff in Beloit includes pitching coach Jason Erickson, a five-year organization member, along with four new members of the Marlins organization: athletic trainer Jessica Cook, strength and conditioning coach Seth Gregorich, video manager Luke Terwilliger and clubhouse manager Aaron Furman.

Snyder begins this third season as a coach in the Marlins organization and second stint in Beloit. Last season, Snyder helped mentor Griffin Conine, who became Beloit's High-A MVP after hitting 23 home runs with 59 RBI, before advancing in July to Double-A Pensacola. Conine finished with 36 home runs across two levels, the second-most in Minor League Baseball in 2021.

Snyder, 31, a Tacoma, Washington native, became a collegiate star at Ole Miss, leading the Rebels to post season appearances and ended his college career in 2012 tied for second on the school's all-time home run list. He was a 10th-round pick that season by the New York Yankees and spent six years in their organization before playing his final professional season with the Marlins organization in 2019.

Briones, 48, a Point Pleasant, N.J. enters his fourth season with the Marlins organization as a coach, following 17 years in professional baseball as a player, scout and coach. He began with the Marlins in 2019 at Triple-A New Orleans, then in 2020 was assigned to Clinton before the season was cancelled. He worked last year as defensive coach in Low-A Jupiter.

Erickson, 35, begins his fifth season with the Marlins, after working in 2021 as pitching coach for Jupiter, which featured right-hander Eury Perez, who became the Low-A Southeast Prospect of the Year. Prior to joining the Marlins, Erickson worked four seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Cook, a Conyers, Ga. native, joins the Marlins organization after working as the graduate assistant trainer at the University of North Georgia.

Gregorich worked the past eight years as strength and conditioning coach in the Detroit Tigers organization.

The coaching staff will be led by Hernandez, a veteran minor league manager, who will begin his 16th year in the Marlins organization. He visited with Sky Carp fans during the team's inaugural Sky Carp Fest on Jan. 15 at ABC Supply Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.