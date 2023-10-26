White Sox Legend Bobby Jenks Named New ThunderBolts' Field Manager

The Windy City ThunderBolts are excited to announce that former Chicago White Sox all-star Bobby Jenks has been named the 20th Field Manager in franchise history.

"Please join me in welcoming Bobby back to the Windy City as he pursues another championship for the South Side," said team owner Brian Kahn.

This is the second professional managerial job for Jenks, who won the Pioneer League championship in 2022 as the skipper of the Grand Junction Rockies. That season, the Rockies finished with a 62-33 record as Jenks was named Pioneer League Manager of the Year. His association with Grand Junction began in 2021, when he was their Pitching Coach. He had also previously worked as a roving pitching instructor in the White Sox' organization.

Jenks has a name that will be familiar on the South Side of Chicago. He played six of his seven Major League seasons for the White Sox (2005-2010) and was a two-time all-star ('06 & '07). As a rookie in 2005, he appeared in every game of the White Sox' historic World Series victory, collecting two saves. He recorded the final three outs of game four, ending the Sox' 88-year World Series drought.

He pitched in 329 games overall in a White Sox uniform and finished his career with 173 saves - second on the Sox' all-time list. In 341.2 innings, he compiled a total ERA of 3.40 and in 2007, he set a Major League record by retiring 41 consecutive batters.

"Putting aside his popularity on the South Side of Chicago, in three short years coaching, Bobby has shown to be a great mentor both on and off the field," said General Manager Mike VerSchave. "His experience pitching at the highest level, in the highest pressure situations will be invaluable in molding our pitching staff and his title run in the Pioneer League shows his ability to put together a competitive team as well as run a fantastic clubhouse that will serve him well in our league."

Jenks joins the ThunderBolts after spending the 2023 season as the Pitching Coach for the Princeton WhistlePigs of the Appalachian League, a collegiate wood bat league in collaboration with Major League Baseball.

Alex Jones will also be joining the staff as Hitting Coach. Jones worked with Jenks in Princeton in 2023, serving in the same position for the WhistlePigs. The son of former Major League all-star Todd Jones, he has worked as a hitting coach at Florida Southern College and Santa Fe College in Florida.

The new staff replaces former manager Richie Sexson, who stepped down after one year at the helm of the Bolts.

"I would like to personally thank Richie Sexson, Jaret Wright and Chris Coleman for the time and effort they put in during their time with the ThunderBolts," said VerSchave. "I wish all three nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

Jenks will make his debut as ThunderBolts manager on May 9, when the Bolts play host to the Evansville Otters on Opening Night at Ozinga Field.

