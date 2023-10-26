Guenther Inks Deal with Titans

October 26, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Utility player Jake Guenther with the Hickory Crawdads

(Ottawa Titans) Utility player Jake Guenther with the Hickory Crawdads(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of utility player Jake Guenther for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Guenther, 26, heads to Ottawa following a stellar 2023 campaign with the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League. In 84 regular season games, Guenther hit .344 with 13 doubles, eight home runs, and 77 RBI. Standing 6-foot-4, Guenther drew 50 walks in 393 plate appearances.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Guenther reached Advanced-A over three minor league seasons. Following a productive season after the draft at rookie ball, Guenther was traded to the Texas Rangers organization as part of a six-player trade. Over a 178-game MiLB career, Guenther hit .262 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs, and 87 runs driven in.

Following his release from the Rangers, Guenther appeared in just two games with the Joliet Slammers in 2022 prior to suffering an injury. Hailing from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Guenther has seen playing time at first base and in the outfield over the course of a four-year professional career.

Prior to hitting the professional ranks, Guenther played college baseball at Texas Christian University (Fort Worth, Texas) in 2019. The left-handed hitter slugged .345 with ten home runs and 42 RBI in 58 games for the Horned Frogs.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against New England. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.