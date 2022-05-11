What's New at Clover Stadium

Rockland County, NY - When the New York Boulders begin their second season in the Frontier League and 11th year overall, there will be several exciting changes in and around the newly named Clover Stadium in Pomona.

The new name stands out atop the stadium and scoreboard as the Boulders announced earlier this year that their ballpark was to be renamed Clover Stadium as part of a multi-year naming rights partnership with Fiserv, Inc., a leading provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The renaming of the home of the Boulders, formerly known as Palisades Credit Union Park, highlighted the connection of many local small businesses to the Clover platform from Fiserv.

Clover is a complete point-of-sale and business-management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while providing customers flexible ways to pay. Clover supports businesses of all sizes, including hundreds of thousands of small businesses and more than 300 professional sports venues across the United States. Clover has been powering in-stadium payments for Boulders fans since the start of the 2021 season. Clover also enables more than 1,500 small businesses in northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley to accept payments and run their business, meaning many Boulders fans already have a Clover connection in their daily lives.

Prior to entering the ballpark, spectators will be greeted by a tulip park located outside the main gate. The Tulip Project Victory "Garden of Hope" is a dedicated public space for meditation and reflection and is open year-round and serves as an inspiration for bringing a cure to Parkinson's Disease.

Inside, the Boulders welcome a new sponsor in Chick-fil-A. The Georgia-based fast-food chain specializes in chicken sandwiches and operates nearly 3,000 restaurants throughout the country - and now they have one located on the first base side of Clover Stadium.

The final new addition to Clover Stadium is for the players as a new real grass infield has been installed. Work was completed on the refinished infield over the off-season and has earned rave reviews from the Boulders' players during their pre-season training sessions.

The Boulders will begin their 11th season of play on Thursday, May 12, when they host the Sussex County Miners - first pitch is set for 7 p.m., with gates opening for the pre-game festivities at 6 p.m.

After a weekend trip to Washington (PA) to tangle with the Wild Things in a three-game set running from May 13-15, the Boulders return home for a three-game series with the defending Frontier League champion Schaumberg Boomers on May 17-18-19 with the first two games set for 6:30 p.m. first pitches, while the final game is a School Day, 10:30 a.m. start.

The Joliet Slammers follow for a weekend set, May 20-22 - game times are 7 p.m. on Friday, 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. for the Sunday finale.

Tickets for all games, as well as season tickets and packages for the 2022 season are available by stopping by the box office during business hours, calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to NYBoulders.com.

Frontier League Stories from May 11, 2022

