8th Inning Rally Sparks Titans' Come-From-Behind Victory

Ottawa, ON - After 20 long months, the Ottawa Titans took to the field in front of the hometown crowd at Ottawa Stadium, to defeat the Trois-Rivieres Aigles 5-3 Tuesday night.

The Aigles took an early 2-0 courtesy of a Joe Campagne two-run homer off Titans starter Jack Alkire.

AJ Wright cut the defect in half with a solo blast over the left-field wall with one out in the bottom half of the second. The score stayed deadlocked at 2-1 Aigles until the seventh inning.

Alkire managed to keep the Aigles attack at bay, going four complete, striking out four.

Whitby native Evan Grills was summoned into action in relief and produced two solid innings, punching out four.

The Titans bats came to life in the bottom half of the seventh with an RBI double from Bowmanville native Brendon Dadson into the left-field gap, playing Luke Navigato for the tying run.

In the eighth, Aigles reliever Alex McKinnon surrendered three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning with all three runs coming across to score on wild pitches.

The Titans took their first lead of the game into the top half of the ninth, for Calgary native Dylan Jacober to pick up the save.

The Titans return to exhibition play on Wednesday when they travel to Washington, Pennsylvania to take on the Washington Wild Things. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Joliet Slammer at Duly Health and Care Field. First pitch for the season opener is at 7:35 p.m.

