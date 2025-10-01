What to Watch for in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final: USL All Access
Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr look ahead to the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final between Hartford Athletic and Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Heart Health Park, and speak to Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha about the club's run through the tournament this season and the effect its had on their overall campaign where the side is now vying for a top-four finish in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
Watts and Kerr also welcome Sacramento Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant to discuss the progress the team has made this season under new Head Coach Neill Collins, what it meant to break ground on the club's new stadium in Sacramento's Railyards, and what it would mean to add another trophy to the 2014 USL Championship title earned in the club's inaugural season.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 1, 2025
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Orange County SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- 'We'll Continue Building'; Foundation's Soccer Ball Thrives in Fourth Year - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- One Win from History: Hartford Athletic Heads to Jägermeister Cup Final
- Green & Blue Grind Out Gritty Road Win In Colorado Springs
- Hartford Takes on Defending Champs in Colorado Springs Matchup
- Hartford Athletic Fell Short, 2-1, In A Tight Battle Against Pittsburgh At Home
- Athletic Looks to Maintain Dominant Run against Visiting Pittsburgh