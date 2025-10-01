What to Watch for in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final: USL All Access

Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr look ahead to the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final between Hartford Athletic and Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Heart Health Park, and speak to Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha about the club's run through the tournament this season and the effect its had on their overall campaign where the side is now vying for a top-four finish in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.

Watts and Kerr also welcome Sacramento Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant to discuss the progress the team has made this season under new Head Coach Neill Collins, what it meant to break ground on the club's new stadium in Sacramento's Railyards, and what it would mean to add another trophy to the 2014 USL Championship title earned in the club's inaugural season.

