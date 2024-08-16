What to Expect from Moses Dyer and Ayman Sellouf After Blockbuster Swap
August 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
We have a blockbuster swap in B.C.
Pacific FC have acquired Moses Dyer from Vancouver FC on loan until the end of the season, with Ayman Sellouf going on loan the other way
Here's some of what fans can expect from both players
