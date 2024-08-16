Match Notes: VFC vs FOR - August 18

August 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts Forge FC for the first time this season on Sunday, August 18 at 4 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Joining the Darkside: VFC acquired forward Ayman Sellouf on loan from B.C.-rivals Pacific FC until the end of the 2024 CPL season. Likewise, forward Moses Dyer has joined PAC for the remainder of the 2024 season on loan from VFC. The intraprovincial swap is the first of its kind and brings the hopes that Sellouf can provide connection and creativity to VFC's frontline.

Fighting with Forge: VFC has been able to take four points from FOR so far in 2024 earning both a win and a draw at Tim Hortons Field, making the Eagles the only club to hold FOR without a win at their home. Sunday's match will be the first time FOR visits Willoughby Park this season and, although at the top of the CPL table, are ranked 7th for away games in 2024 securing only one win while on the road.

Dare to Duel?: VFC's Mikaël Cantave registered a team high of nine duels won in VFC's last match played to bring his total duels won for 2024 up to 104, ranking the midfielder fifth across the CPL. However, Cantave is the only player with 1,110 playing minutes or less to reach at least 100 duels won with the next closest player being J. Quintana from PAC who only has 80 on the season.

