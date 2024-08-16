Pacific FC Acquires Striker Moses Dyer and Loans Midfielder Ayman Sellouf to Vancouver FC

August 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the acquisition of New Zealand international striker Moses Dyer on loan from Vancouver through the remainder of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Pacific subsequently announced the loan of Dutch midfielder Ayman Sellouf, who joins Vancouver through the remainder of the 2024 CPL season.

"Moses is a dynamic player with a lot of versatility on the pitch," said Jamar Dixon, Manager of Football and Player Development, Pacific FC. "Primarily operating as a centre forward, he displays a blend of technical ability and physicality that makes him a key asset to the team. Not only can Moses put the ball in the back of the net, but he can help create scoring opportunities with his passing and vision."

Dyer, 27, has appeared for Vancouver 13 times in 2024, scoring four goals and adding one assist at centre forward. He joined the Eagles after spending his 2023 season with FC Tulsa of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship where he scored four goals and earned five assists.

Dyer previously made his mark on the CPL during his three seasons with Valour FC where the 5-foot-8 Kiwi scored 19 goals across all competitions with the club. Overall, Dyer has accrued 23 goals and eight assists in 68 CPL matches.

In addition to his club career, Dyer has gained international experience playing by representing New Zealand's senior national team. He has been capped 11 times at the senior level and made 17 appearances in his youth career from 2015 to 2017.

"Moses has relentless drive, work rate, adaptability, and he's a proven goal scorer in this league," said Dixon. "He will continue to develop and showcase his talent on the Island."

Sellouf joined the Tridents in 2023 and has appeared for the club 10 times this season.

Pacific's next match is against Atlético Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. The club will celebrate Women & Girls in Sport as part of the day's festivities.

Player Summary

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Palmerston North, New Zealand

Country: New Zealand

Birthdate: 03/21/1997

Age: 27

Height: 5'8 feet

Previous Club: Vancouver FC

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.