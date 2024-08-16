Vancouver FC Adds Forward Ayman Sellouf on Loan from Pacific FC

August 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the acquisition of forward Ayman Sellouf, who joins the club on loan from Pacific FC through the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Vancouver has also today announced that forward Moses Dyer will join Pacific on loan for the remainder of the 2024 CPL season.

"We are thrilled to add Ayman to our selection," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "He will add another dimension to our attack with his ability to break lines and create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates."

Sellouf, 22, comes to Vancouver in the middle of his second season in the CPL, after first signing with Pacific in January 2023. The native of the Netherlands had a breakout year in 2023, producing seven goals and eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions and was a finalist for Player's Player of the Year honours at the CPL's year-end awards.

"Ayman's playing experience in the CPL will additionally expedite his integration into our team for the final stretch of regular and postseason fixtures," said Ghotbi.

Sellouf has scored four goals in 13 appearances for Pacific across all competitions this season.

Sellouf signed his first professional contract in 2019 with NEC Nijmegen. He also represented FC Utrecht and Jong FC Utrecht in the Dutch football league system before coming to Canada.

"I'm very excited to be playing with Vancouver FC for the remainder of this season," said Sellouf. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the team through my attacking and creating quality chances for my teammates. I'm excited to contribute to the ambition that this club has and hopefully carry it into postseason action."

Dyer, 27, joined Vancouver in March ahead of the 2024 season from Tulsa FC on a one-year contract. The New Zealand-born attacker made 13 starts in 14 appearances, scoring four goals and registering one assist with VFC this year.

Sellouf is eligible to play in Vancouver's upcoming home game on Sunday, Aug. 18 against Forge FC, when VFC celebrates its Women & Girls in Sport match.

Gates for the match open at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET at Willoughby Park where fans can participate in a meet and greet with notable Canadian women in the sports industry including Olympians Shallon Olsen and Drew Mechielsen, sports reporter Emmy Curtis, local athletes and more. Kick off is set for 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Vancouver FC current roster as of August 16, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Callum Irving, Niko Giantsopoulos

Defenders : Kadin Chung, Rocco Romeo, Tyler Crawford, Anthony White, James Cameron, Paris Gee, David Norman, Elage Bah, Matteo Campagna, Allan Enyou

Midfielders : Ben Fisk, Vasco Fry, Renan Garcia, Grady McDonnell, Kembo Kibato, Zach Verhoven, Joey Buchanan*, Olivier Rommens

Forwards : Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz, Gabriel Bitar, Taryck 'TJ' Tahid, Mikaël Cantave, José Navarro, Sebastian Dzikowski, Ayman Sellouf

Out on-loan: Moses Dyer (Pacific FC)

*Development Contract

