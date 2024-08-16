Valour FC vs Halifax FC Match Time Changed
August 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - Valour FC today announced a change to kickoff of Saturday night's home match against Halifax Wanderers FC.
Due to poor air quality readings projected for tomorrow, August 17th, the CPL has pushed the match against Halifax to a new start time of 7:30 pm ct.
If you are now unable to make the match, you can exchange your tickets for another match by contacting fan services at 204-784-7660.
