What Benny Failhaber Is Aiming to Bring to Oakland Roots SC: USL All Access

June 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr and Joe Malfa talk to new Oakland Roots SC Head Coach Benny Feilhaber following his appointment on Monday and welcome Loudoun United FC Head Coach Ryan Martin to the show as his side prepares for a top-three clash with the Charleston Battery this weekend.

