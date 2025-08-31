What a Way to Score Your First of the Season, Izzy Rodriguez!#nwsl
Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
