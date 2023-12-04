Weyrick Steals Win from Zydeco

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco and Mississippi Sea Wolves returned to the ice for their final game of the weekend series, with tempers carrying over after a physical game the night before that saw 109 penalty minutes and multiple ejections.

With over four thousand fans in attendance, it didn't take long for the Zydeco to get their offense going. In the opening minutes of the 1st period, the Zydeco capitalized on a 5 on 3, with Brendan Hussey opening the scoring to make it 1-0.

After facing early penalty trouble, the Sea Wolves were able to find their footing. They tied the game minutes later on with a goal from Justin Barr. This would be Barr's first goal of the season. While both teams were trading chances, Scott Shorrock found the back of the net for the Zydeco, on a shot from outside the perimeter to make it 2-1.

In the final minute of the 1st period, Sea Wolves goaltender, Joseph Sheppard, went down with an injury and would not return to the game. Mississippi would turn to Blake Weyrick, who started Friday night, giving up five goals on 32 shots.

The 2nd period saw 22 shots on net, with the only goal coming from Lucas Helland just minutes into the 2nd (02:29), to tie the game for the Sea Wolves at 2-2. For Weyrick, he entered the game cold, but stood his ground during the 2nd period, shutting down all 11 shots he faced.

With the score tied heading into the final 20 minutes of the game, the Zydeco peppered Weyrick, throwing 18 shots at him. Despite the heavy pressure, the Sea Wolves managed to take the lead late in the 3rd period on a short handed goal from Jackson Bond, giving Mississippi a 3-2 lead, their first of the weekend series. They would then go on to add a goal from Joakim Nilsson to make it 4-2, to seal the win on the road.

The star of the game was Blake Weyrick, who made 29 saves after entering the game in the final minute of the 1st period. His effort alone would be enough to propel the Sea Wolves to their sixth win of the season and head home with three points.

With the win, the Sea Wolves improved to 6-6-1-1-0 on the year and are now 3-1 when facing the Zydeco. For Baton Rouge, they would fall to 2-10-0-1-0 on the season and will look to turn it around next week when they host the Wytheville Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Both teams will meet again on December 14th at the Raising Cane's River Center.

