Bobcats Name Oakes New Captain, Ryan Seavy as Assistant Coach

December 4, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats have Named Defenseman Cody Oakes as the team's new captain. Vladislav Vlasov and Josh Newberg will wear "A"s on their sweaters as assistant captains to round out the Blue Ridge leadership group.

This comes after Kyle Stevens was traded to the Baton Rouge Zydeco for future considerations.

"Cody's leadership is top notch, and we're very confident he is the right player to wear the C for us," said head coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "The guys in the room trust him, they listen to him and he knows how to carry himself as a captain on and off the ice. Kyle (Stevens) was a great member of our team, and we wish him the best in Baton Rogue. We feel Cody is the right choice for captain given his attitude and experience."

In addition, the Bobcats have hired Ryan Seavy as the team's new assistant coach. Seavy replaces Anthony Pullicino, who was relieved of his duties in the same position.

"I am excited to be part of the Bobcats organization," said Seavy. "I look forward to helping Coach Zemlicka and our players set the standard for Blue Ridge Bobcats Hockey.

Seavy brings an extremely successful pedigree to the Bobcats coaching staff. He played and coached at Middlebury College. The Panthers have the most national championships in all of NCAA DIII collegiate hockey.

The Bobcats will play a two-game series in Baton Rouge against the Zydeco this weekend. Both games can be seen on the Bobcats YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.