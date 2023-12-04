Bobcats Sign Kona Jackson, Make Additional Roster Moves

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announce the signing of Defenseman Kona Jackson. Jackson comes from the Elmira River Sharks, where he recorded 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 10 games with the club this season.

Jackson is in his first season in the FPHL and first in professional hockey. The Alberta native played four years of collegiate hockey, three of which in the ACAC with Portage College. He also spent his senior year in the NCHL with the Fort Saskatchewan Cheifs and Bonnyville Senior Pontiacs.

In addition to the signing of Jackson, the Bobcats made three additional roster moves. To make room on the active roster, Zach Tatrn has been released on waivers. F Dominik Matonak has been placed on the 15-day IR with an upper-body injury, and F/D Josh Newberg has returned from IR.

Newberg is active and eligible to play this weekend when the Bobcats travel to Baton Rouge to face the Zydeco. Both games will be available on the Bobcats YouTube channel.

