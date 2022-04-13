NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Western Wednesday April 13th

April 13, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release


Howdy buckaroos, it's Western Wednesday at Gesa Stadium! Come on out to the ballpark for a night of country music, barrel racing, and bolo ties! Fans are encouraged to dress up for the occasion. Throw on your 10-gallon hat and finest pair of boots and cheer on your Dust Devils as we look to remain undefeated. Gates open this evening at 5:30pm, with first pitch at 6:30pm.

Single game tickets for tonight and the rest of the 2022 season are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

