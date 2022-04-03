Hops Win First Game of 2022 4-3 on Walk-Off by Cam Coursey

April 13, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro wins their first game of the season after five AquaSox errors and a Cam Coursey walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Everett five errors tie the most ever by a Hops' opponent at Ron Tonkin Field (Everett 6/29/17).

The scoring was opened by a solo home run in the second by Dariel Gomezï»¿, who finished the game a triple short of the cycle.

Hillsboro was 7-8 on stolen bases coming into the game, but AquaSox catcher Andy Thomas threw out two Hops base runners in the first two innings.

Tyler Keenan hit an opposite field double scoring two in the third to give Everett a 3-0 lead. Shortly after, Hillsboro loaded the bases for Jorge Barrosa who grounded out to first scoring Caleb Roberts. A.J. Vukovich took a called strike three with runners on second and third to end the threat.

Adrian Del Castillo hit the second Hops' homer of the year in the fourth, just getting over the outstretched glove of Alberto Rodriguezï»¿. Later in the inning, a Noelvi Marte throwing error on a routine ground ball tied the game at three.

The Hops had runners on first and third with nobody out in the fifth and failed to get a run across. Everett had their own struggles with runners in scoring position, going 1-12.

Roberts was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth and advanced to second on a stolen base. That set the scene for second year Hop Cam Coursey, who stepped to the plate in 37° weather and pouring down rain. Coursey took the 1-2 pitch from Jarod Bayless and smoked it into right field over the head of Rodriguez who was playing shallow, for the Hops first win of the season 4-3.

Game two of six between Hillsboro (1-3) and Everett (2-1) will be tomorrow night. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show on air at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.