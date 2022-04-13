Tri-City Takes Home Opener

The Tri-City Dust Devils came back twice from early deficits to defeat the Vancouver Canadians 7-5 Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

The win, which moved Tri-City to 4-0 on the young season, kept the Dust Devils in first place in the Northwest League and made them the league's only remaining undefeated team.

The win did not come easy, though. Vancouver scored two early runs in the first inning, stringing together four hits in a two-out rally. Tri-City clawed a run back in the bottom of the first via a Jordyn Adams sacrifice fly.

The Dust Devils tied the game in the bottom of the second inning, with Kyren Paris drawing a bases-loaded walk which brought in Osmy Gregorio from third.

Both teams scored in the third inning, with the Canadians' P.K. Morris singling in Riley Tinotta to give Vancouver a 3-2 lead. Tri-City answered in the bottom of the inning, with Gregorio bringing Adams home with a single to tie the game at 3-3.

The game remained tied to the bottom of the sixth inning, with Kenyon Yovan drawing a bases-loaded walk to give Tri-City a 4-3 lead, its first of the game. The Dust Devils then broke the game open with a three-run eighth inning, with Steven Rivas scoring on a wild pitch and Jordyn Adams adding two more with an opposite field double.

Tri-City's Dakota Donovan (2-0) got the win, throwing three scoreless innings and striking out eight in relief.

Tri-City and Vancouver meet for game two of their six-game set Wednesday night at Gesa, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Southpaw Nick Mondak gets the start for the Dust Devils, with righty Chad Dallas getting the nod for the Canadians.

