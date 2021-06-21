Western Conference Finals Game 3 Preview

Allen Americans forward Samuel Laberge

(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford) Allen Americans forward Samuel Laberge(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford)

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, and Fort Wayne Komets play Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 6:30 pm in Fort Wayne. The series is tied 1-1 after Fort Wayne's overtime win on Saturday.

ALLEN AMERICANS PLAYOFF HOCKEY:

PREGAME SHOW 6:00 PM CST: Tommy Daniels

PUCK DROP: 6:30 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Game 4: Tuesday, June 22 @ Fort Wayne 6:30 pm CST.

Matchup vs Fort Wayne: The series is tied 1-1 headed to Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals TONIGHT in Fort Wayne. The Komets took Game 2 in overtime 5-4. Oliver Cooper scored twice including the game winning goal in overtime on Saturday night. The Americans blew a 4-1 third period lead. Puck drop tonight is 6:30 PM CST.

Power Play: The Americans postseason power play is last in the league overall at 8.0 %. The Americans have two power play goals in 25 attempts. They are 2 for 21 at home on the man advantage. Fort Wayne's power play ranks next to last in the postseason at 11.1 %.

Goaltending Leaders: CJ Motte is second overall this postseason with 2.00 GAA. Jake Paterson, who was second overall heading into Game 2, dropped to fifth in the rankings with a 2.56 GAA.

Comparing Allen and Fort Wayne

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-0-1

Away: 1-0-0

Overall: 4-0-1

Last 10: 4-0-1

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Corey Mackin (8)

Goals: Brett Neumann, Corey Mackin and Spencer Asuchak (3)

Assists: Corey Mackin (5)

+/-: Sam Ruopp (+5)

PIM: Zane Franklin (10)

Fort Wayne:

Home: 2-1-0

Away: 2-2-0

Overall: 4-3-0

Last 10: 4-3-0

Fort Wayne Komets Team Leaders:

Points: Stephen Harper (7)

Goals: AJ Jenks, Anthony Nellis, Oliver Cooper and Justin Vaive (3)

Assists: Stephen Harper (6)

+/-: Oliver Cooper (+5)

PIM: Matthew Boudens (32)

Western Conference Finals: Allen vs. Fort Wayne

Best of 5 Series is tied 1-1

Game 1 - Fort Wayne 2 at Allen 5 Final

Game 2 - Fort Wayne 5 at Allen 4 OT

Game 3 - Monday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

