Western Conference Finals Game 3 Preview
June 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, and Fort Wayne Komets play Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 6:30 pm in Fort Wayne. The series is tied 1-1 after Fort Wayne's overtime win on Saturday.
ALLEN AMERICANS PLAYOFF HOCKEY:
PREGAME SHOW 6:00 PM CST: Tommy Daniels
PUCK DROP: 6:30 PM CST
WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV
LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7
ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels
Game 4: Tuesday, June 22 @ Fort Wayne 6:30 pm CST.
Matchup vs Fort Wayne: The series is tied 1-1 headed to Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals TONIGHT in Fort Wayne. The Komets took Game 2 in overtime 5-4. Oliver Cooper scored twice including the game winning goal in overtime on Saturday night. The Americans blew a 4-1 third period lead. Puck drop tonight is 6:30 PM CST.
Power Play: The Americans postseason power play is last in the league overall at 8.0 %. The Americans have two power play goals in 25 attempts. They are 2 for 21 at home on the man advantage. Fort Wayne's power play ranks next to last in the postseason at 11.1 %.
Goaltending Leaders: CJ Motte is second overall this postseason with 2.00 GAA. Jake Paterson, who was second overall heading into Game 2, dropped to fifth in the rankings with a 2.56 GAA.
Comparing Allen and Fort Wayne
Allen Americans:
Home: 3-0-1
Away: 1-0-0
Overall: 4-0-1
Last 10: 4-0-1
Allen Americans Team Leaders:
Points: Corey Mackin (8)
Goals: Brett Neumann, Corey Mackin and Spencer Asuchak (3)
Assists: Corey Mackin (5)
+/-: Sam Ruopp (+5)
PIM: Zane Franklin (10)
Fort Wayne:
Home: 2-1-0
Away: 2-2-0
Overall: 4-3-0
Last 10: 4-3-0
Fort Wayne Komets Team Leaders:
Points: Stephen Harper (7)
Goals: AJ Jenks, Anthony Nellis, Oliver Cooper and Justin Vaive (3)
Assists: Stephen Harper (6)
+/-: Oliver Cooper (+5)
PIM: Matthew Boudens (32)
Western Conference Finals: Allen vs. Fort Wayne
Best of 5 Series is tied 1-1
Game 1 - Fort Wayne 2 at Allen 5 Final
Game 2 - Fort Wayne 5 at Allen 4 OT
Game 3 - Monday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 4 - Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 5 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
