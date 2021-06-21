Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM Eastern Conference Finals (Game 4)

June 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville, SC - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits battle the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. South Carolina leads the best-of-five series, 2-1, after a dramatic victory in Game 3 on Saturday.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-3) at South Carolina Stingrays (5-3)

June 21, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Eastern Conference Finals, Game #4 | Carolina Ice Palace

Referees: Jacob Rekucki (20), Sean MacFarlane (4)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Tarrington Wyonzek (#88)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

GAME 3 RECAP:

The South Carolina Stingrays scored three unanswered goals in the final period to rally past the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 3-2, on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville opened the scoring with two strikes in the middle stanza. Liam Pecararo tallied on a backhander at 1:44, followed by Max Zimmer's first of the postseason at 9:09. The Swamp Rabbits led 2-0 after 40 minutes with a 28-19 advantage in shots. In the third period, Justin Florek brought the Stingrays within 2-1 on a redirection at 9:28. Matthew Weis found the equalizer at 16:43, and Dan DeSalvo completed the comeback with the game-winner marker at 19:40. Final shots finished even at 34-34. Greenville finished 0-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

DUELING NETMINDERS:

In the Eastern Conference Finals, both Ryan Bednard and John Lethemon have made two appearances in goal for the Swamp Rabbits. Lethemon is 1-0 with a 1.45 goals-against average and .960 save-percentage across appearances in Game 1 and Game 2. Hunter Shepard has started each game for the Stingrays in the series and possesses a 2-1 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

TREND SNAPPERS:

In the 2020-21 regular season, Greenville published a 27-1-6-1 record when scoring the game's first goal. The lone regulation loss came against the South Carolina Stingrays on April 25 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Prior to Greenville's loss in Game 3, the Swamp Rabbits were 4-0 in the Kelly Cup Playoffs when scoring first.

AROUND THE KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS:

On Saturday night, the Fort Wayne Komets erased a 4-1 deficit in the third period and topped the Allen Americans in overtime, 5-4. The best-of-five Western Conference Finals are even at 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled tonight in Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.

Game 1 - Fort Wayne Komets 2 at Allen Americans 5

Game 2 - Fort Wayne Komets 5 at Allen Americans 4 (OT)

Game 3 - Monday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. Allen Americans at Fort Wayne Komets

Game 4 - Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. Allen Americans at Fort Wayne Komets

Game 5 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Allen Americans at Fort Wayne Komets (If Necessary)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.