Preview: Game 4: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, June 21 at 7:05 PM

June 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 (SC Leads, 2-1)

Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Carolina Ice Palace at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: A dramatic come-from-behind win in the third period Saturday night as the South Carolina Stingrays in position to close out the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 4 Monday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Carolina Ice Palace. SC earned a 5-1 win at home in Game 1 Wednesday before splitting two contests on the road in the upstate over the weekend. SC is playing in the Eastern Conference Finals for the seventh time in team history, while the Swamp Rabbits are in the postseason for the first time since 2017 and won their first series since 2014 by defeating the Indy Fuel three games to one. After finishing the regular season with a points percentage of .632, the Swamp Rabbits are the No. 2 seed in the east. SC wrapped up the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last six games to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Rays have clinched a spot in the ECHL's postseason 27 times in the team's 28-year history, finishing 2020-21 with a .579 points percentage. Greenville controlled the regular season series against the Rays, winning 9 of the 15 meetings.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville finished in second place in the Eastern Conference during the regular season with an overall record of 38-19-12-3. A league-high 26 of their contests went past regulation and were decided in overtime or a shootout. In seven postseason games, the Swamp Rabbits have been led by former Stingrays forward Graham Knott, who has seven points and is tied for the club's lead in both goals (3) and assists (4). Rookie forward Shawn Cameron has also found the back of the net three times, while attacker Greg Meireles is second with five points (2g, 3a). Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein leads Greenville on the back end with four assists while suiting up in all seven playoff games. Forward Matt Bradley led the team in the regular season with 47 points in 69 games on 21 goals and 26 assists. In playoff action, Bradley has posted two assists. In goal, Ryan Bednard has played five games while John Lethemon has seen action in three. Lethemon is 2-0 with a 1.68 goals-against and a 0.949 save percentage.

Kelly Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1 - Stingrays 5, Swamp Rabbits 1

Game 2 - Swamp Rabbits 5, Stingrays 2

Game 3 - Stingrays 3, Swamp Rabbits 2

Game 4 - Greenville at South Carolina - Monday, June 21 at 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Greenville at South Carolina - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m.

*if necessary

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.