ECHL Transactions - June 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, June 21, 2021:

Allen:

Add C.J. Motte, G activated from reserve

Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve

Add Steve Owre, F activated from reserve

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Blake Hillman, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

