ECHL Transactions - June 21
June 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, June 21, 2021:
Allen:
Add C.J. Motte, G activated from reserve
Add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve
Add Steve Owre, F activated from reserve
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Blake Hillman, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
