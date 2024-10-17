Westchester Knicks to Host Annual Fan Fest at the Westchester County Center on October 27th

NEW YORK - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, will host its annual Fan Fest on Sunday, October 27th at the Westchester County Center, located at 198 Central Ave. The event will celebrate the start of the Westchester Knicks 2024-25 Season, which tips offs on the road against the Long Island Nets on Sunday, November 10th.

The excitement begins with a Jr. Knicks basketball clinic with Garden of Dreams partner organization, Children's Village.

After the clinic, the official Fan Fest will begin at the Westchester County Center. The event will include a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment along with vendors from the community, face painting, a bounce house, jumbo-sized games, exclusive giveaways, and an appearance from Westchester Knicks mascot Hudson.

Fans will also have the opportunity to attend our "Meet the Team" panel and participate in a Q&A with members of the Westchester Knicks Front Office, moderated by Westchester Knicks Color Analyst Tykera Carter.

The Fan Fest will begin at 2:00 PM ET, with doors opening at 1:30 PM ET. The "Meet the Team" panel will begin promptly at 2:00 PM ET and the fan fest activities will open at 2:30 PM ET. Admission is free, with registration and all ages are welcomed. Click here to register for the Sunday, October 27th Westchester Knicks Fan Fest event.

The Westchester Knicks Home Opener is set for Thursday, November 21st at 7:00 PM ET.

