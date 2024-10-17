Motor City Cruise Introduce New Mascot, Nitro

October 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, introduced today their new mascot, Nitro, a blue "Cruisedale" horse presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union.

Nitro will bring entertainment, energy and enthusiasm to every Cruise game, providing a family fun environment at all events. Making his way around the Wayne State Fieldhouse with his very own Cruise jersey, Nitro will wear number 24 in honor of his debut year with Motor City.

A youthful horse, Nitro takes after his idol, Detroit Pistons' mascot Hooper. He conveys a fearless, but goofy demeanor, ready to rile up the Motor City Cruise crowd with his mischievous antics and expert dance skills.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new mascot, Nitro, to the Motor City Cruise family this season," Brandon Sizemore, Director, Ticket Sales said. "Nitro will provide a family fun environment and bring a great atmosphere to the Wayne State Fieldhouse. His energy and personality will create unforgettable moments for fans of all ages."

Nitro was designed by the Chicago Mascot Company, known for creating iconic figures such as Benny the Bull of the Chicago Bulls, Victor of the Minnesota Vikings, South Paw of the Chicago White Sox, Blitz of the Seattle Seahawks and others.

Throughout the season, Nitro will make appearances at Cruise games and community events as well as make guest appearances at Detroit Pistons-related events. To celebrate his inaugural season, the Cruise will be giving away Nitro posters and bobbleheads at a select game this season, which will be announced at a later date.

Nitro is set to make his debut for Motor City's opening night, as the team takes on the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday, Nov.12. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets to this game at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/ or by calling 313-PISTONS.

