2024-25 Player Profile: Jahmir Young

October 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







Jahmir Young (born October 7, 2000) is a 6-foot-1 point guard born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Young played high school basketball for St. Mary's Ryken High school for two years in Leonardtown, Maryland before transferring to DeMatha Catholic High School two hours north for the following two years. While there, he averaged 11.7 points per game helping his team win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title and later a state championship. Young was ranked one of the top-10 seniors in the state of Maryland.

Young committed to the University of Charlotte out of high school where he played for three seasons. His freshman season he averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game and was named Freshman of the Year. By junior year, Young averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He scored a career high of 30 points that season. Young was named First Team All-C-USA both his sophomore and junior year. After declaring for the 2022 NBA draft, while maintaining college eligibility, Young transferred to Maryland. In his senior year he was the starting point guard at Maryland and earned All-Big Ten second team honors. By Young's fifth year he averaged 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He was the only active NCAA player with 2000+ points (2,597), 700+ rebounds (766) and 400+ assists (492). Young earned AP All-Big Ten First Team Selection.

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft, Young participated in the NBA Summer League with the Denver Nuggets. In five games, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 17.8 minutes. Young had a standout game in game four of Summer League where he recorded 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and shot 63% from the field. Following Summer League, Young signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets.

