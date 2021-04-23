West Virginia Power Promotional Schedule Set

April 23, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - West Virginia Power News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Power baseball is returning to Charleston, and our 2021 Promotional Calendar is finally released. Fireworks will light up the sky every Wednesday for Hump Day Fireworks and Saturday with our Megablast Fireworks Show. Celebrate the past with Charlies Throwback Tuesdays and fans can bring their pets to the park every Friday (not including opening day) to Furry Friend Friday! New to the ballpark this season is Family Funday Sunday which features two dollars off all tickets and one-dollar hot dogs. "Baseball is back and so is Elvis to kick off the season on May 28th followed by an action-packed calendar of events that will entertain our fans from the first pitch of the season to the last," Power President Chuck Domino said.

Highlighting our impressive schedule is the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Weekend, Independence Day Celebration, Legends of Wrestling, Faith and Family Night, World Famous Hot Dog Vendor, Diamond Dig and a Used Cars Giveaway. Power Manager of Promotions says "This season's promotions are bigger and better than ever. We have A Nine Inning Carnival planned for every game and we can't wait to welcome you to the show."

Don't forget that single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale at 10 am Saturday April 24th at Appalachian Power Park and wvpower.com.

Fans are invited to the park to purchase tickets, enjoy FREE hot dogs and refreshments on the concourse from 10 am to 2 pm. Box Seats for the 2021 season will return at just $8 a ticket in advance of game day.

The West Virginia Power opens its 16th season at Appalachian Power Park against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, gates open at 5:30 pm for the 7:05 first pitch.

Full season and mini-plan packages are on sale now. For tickets and more information on the 2021 season, please call (304) 344-BATS or visit www.wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.