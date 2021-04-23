Blue Crabs Sign Four New Arms

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of four new pitchers on Friday afternoon, Blake Bivens, Victor Payano, Endrys Briceno, and Carlos Diaz.

Blake Bivens was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft from George Washington High School (Danville, VA). At just 25-years old, Bivens is one of the youngest players in the Atlantic League. The right-handed pitcher spent the first six seasons of his career in the Rays organization, accumulating a 26-14 record to go with a 3.34 ERA. Bivens reached as high as Double-A, Montgomery in both 2018 and 2019.

Victor Payano is a left-handed pitcher who spent the last decade in affiliated baseball. The 28-year old southpaw began his professional career in the Texas Rangers organization where he reached as high as Triple-A, Round Rock in 2016. In 2017 Payano was signed by the Miami Marlins organization. The lefty spent just one season with the Marlins, primarily with the Triple-A, New Orleans Baby Cakes, posting a 3.42 ERA while averaging more than one strikeout per inning pitched. The Dominican Republic native began his career as a starting pitcher but has transitioned into a relief role over the last three seasons.

Endrys Briceno comes to Southern Maryland after spending the last 10 seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization. The 6-foot-5 righty was the Opening Day starter in the Tigers organization in multiple seasons and has pitched nearly 600 innings in his career, mostly as a starting pitcher.

Carlos Diaz is a left-handed relief pitcher who joins the Blue Crabs after pitching in the San Francisco Giants organization from 2011-2018. In Diaz's final two seasons with the Giants, he posted a combined 2.59 ERA in over 110 innings of relief.

"As we begin to finalize our 2021 roster, it has become clear that our bullpen will be a point of strength. Today's four signings will all play a key role in the 2021 season," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs - The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Blue Crabs, set to kick off their 13th season of baseball, call Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland home.

