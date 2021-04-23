Former Major League Infielder Ryan Jackson Joins Ducks

April 23, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder with Major League experience Ryan Jackson. He begins his first season with the Ducks, fourth in the Atlantic League and 12th in professional baseball.

"Ryan's goal is to get back to the Major Leagues, and we are happy to provide him the best opportunity to achieve that," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "His previous experience in the Atlantic League and at the game's highest level will be assets to our team."

Jackson has three seasons of Major League experience, including two with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-13) and one with the Los Angeles Angels (2015). He has played 42 games at the MLB level and made his Major League debut on August 11, 2012, in a road win against the Philadelphia Phillies. His first big league hit was a pinch-hit single off Dallas Keuchel in a 13-5 win against the Houston Astros on August 23, 2012.

The Miami native has also spent parts of three seasons (2017-19) in the Atlantic League. After brief appearances with the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2017 and 2018, he split 2019 with the Skeeters and New Britain Bees. In 112 ALPB games, the 32-year-old has a .256 batting average with three home runs, 37 RBIs, 39 runs, 101 hits, 18 doubles, 11 stolen bases and a .340 on-base percentage. Along with the Cardinals and Angels, the University of Miami alum has played in the Phillies, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners organizations. Jackson was originally selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2009 amateur draft out.

"I can't stress enough how excited I am to be a part of the reigning Atlantic League champions," said Jackson. "I am thankful for the opportunity, and I am looking forward to getting to work."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.