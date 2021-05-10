West Virginia Power Baseball to Play Three Exhibition Games

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - West Virginia Power Baseball is gearing up for the 2021 Season with three exhibition games against the Black Sox, a Road Warrior Pro Baseball Team from the Yinzer League, located in Washington, Pennsylvania, that is part of a four team summer development league. The Yinzer League has signed and moved over 215 players since 2018 to the Top three Independent Leagues, including the Atlantic League. "We are excited to offer our fans an opportunity to get a close up look at our team before we set out on our quest to win the Atlantic League Championship," said Power President, Chuck Domino.

The first game will be Friday, May 21st with game time at 7:05, followed by games on Saturday, May 22nd, game time 6:35, and Sunday, May 23rd, game time 5:05, gates open a half hour before game time. Tickets are only $5 and are on sale now.

The West Virginia Power begins their Inaugural Season in the Atlantic League and opens its 16th season at Appalachian Power Park against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, gates open at 5:30 pm with the first pitch at 7:05.

Full season, mini-plan packages and single game tickets are on sale now. For tickets and more information on the 2021 season, please call (304) 344-BATS or visit www.wvpower.com.

