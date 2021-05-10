Former Major League Infielder T.J. Rivera Returns to Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder with Major League experience T.J. Rivera. He begins his second season with the Ducks and 10th in professional baseball.

"T.J.'s performance with us in 2019 was worthy of having his contract purchased by a Major League organization," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are happy to welcome him back to Long Island and help him achieve his goal of returning to the MLB level."

Rivera first joined the Ducks in July of 2019. He played in 23 games, batting .270 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, 12 runs, 24 hits and two doubles. Defensively, he spent time at first base, second base and third base without committing a single error. The Bronx native's contract was then purchased by the Washington Nationals organization on August 4. He went on to play in 15 games for the Double-A Harrisburg Senators, totaling four RBIs, four runs, nine hits and three doubles.

The 32-year-old reached the Major League level in 2016 and 2017 with the New York Mets. In 106 MLB games, he compiled a .304 batting average, eight homers, 43 RBIs, 37 runs, 17 doubles, two triples and a .335 on-base percentage. He also collected a double during the Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco Giants. The Troy University alum was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star with the Mets in 2012, 2014 and 2016 and has earned Mid-Season All-Star honors on four occasions (2012, South Atlantic League; 2013-14, Florida State League; 2016, Pacific Coast League). Rivera was originally signed by the Mets as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

