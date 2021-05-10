Revolution Announces Plans to Ease Limitations

May 10, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - In response to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's announcement last week of eased restrictions as of May 31, the York Revolution announced today it will open the rental hospitality spaces of PeoplesBank Park to full capacity for those renting customers who are comfortable doing so. The team also announced its intentions to ease into a return to normal operations by the July 4 weekend.

Pod seating will be in place for the team's first home stand, May 28 through 31, and remain in effect for much of June. Revolution President Eric Menzer said the team will use the month of June to gauge the comfort level of fans in attendance and may make adjustments to its seating policies to further facilitate resumption of normal operations and seating policies by the July 4 weekend.

"We know some of our customers are still cautious, and we want to respect that," Menzer said. "That's why we want to see how things go our first weekend, ease into our June games, and aim to open more fully by July 4. If all goes really well, we'll celebrate our independence from virus-driven inconveniences."

In the meantime, Menzer said Revolution staff are discussing the ballpark's many rental spaces with current and prospective customers and planning to implement their plans by June 11, the date of the first home game after the May 31 changes take effect.

"We are excited to be able to give our hospitality customers a choice. Those who are comfortable using 100% of their rental space's capacity will be able to do so, but we'll certainly continue to limit a space's capacity when a client requests to do so."

The Revolution opens its 2021 season at home on May 28 against the High Point Rockers. Tickets for all 2021 home games are available at www.yorkrevolution.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.