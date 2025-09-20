CFL Montreal Alouettes

Wesley Sutton Says NO! INSANE Game-Winning Pick Ends It in Style: CFL

Published on September 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Wesley Sutton took matters into his own hands with a perfectly timed interception to seal the victory for Montreal.

