Wenatchee Wild Announce Hiring of Hoglund as Equipment Manager

July 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce the hiring of Garett Hoglund as the team's new Equipment Manager for the 2024-25 season. Hoglund comes to the Wild with extensive experience in professional hockey, both with the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League, and in the ECHL.

"I'm excited to start in Wenatchee," said Hoglund. "The Wild are a great organization with high expectations, and I look forward to helping the Wild players chase their dreams of winning a Memorial Cup and moving on to pro hockey."

A graduate of Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hoglund started as a dressing room attendant for the Minnesota Wild before being named the team's assistant equipment manager in 2010. After an eight-year stretch with Minnesota, and four years as the equipment manager for the Auggies' men's hockey program while getting his degree from the college, he has served as an equipment manager in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers, Orlando Solar Bears and Norfolk Admirals during the last six years. Hoglund also served as one of the equipment managers for the 2023 ECHL All-Star Game in Norfolk.

"Garret comes to the Wild very well recommended as a team player with great work ethic," said Wenatchee general manager Bliss Littler. "He has a lot of experience at the pro level, and he will be able to take great care of our players as well as manage all of the equipment and supplies for us. We look forward to Garret joining our team."

The Wild are set to begin their second season in the WHL after an exciting 34-win campaign in 2023-24, in which the team earned a fourth-place finish in the league's Western Conference standings and home-ice advantage in their first round of their inaugural WHL playoff run.

Wenatchee opens its 2024-25 preseason schedule with a home game September 7 against the Tri-City Americans, and the 2024-25 regular-season schedule September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Season tickets, and tickets for both of those contests, are available now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website, and its social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

