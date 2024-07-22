Winterhawks Announce Pair of Hockey Operations Updates

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are proud to announce Mike Johnston has signed a four-year extension to continue as President & General Manager of the Winterhawks.

Johnston will increase his focus on the development aspects of Winterhawks players, and prospects. In conjunction with his extension, longtime assistant coach Kyle Gustafson will become the sixth head coach in Winterhawks franchise history.

Johnston has spent 13 years as the Winterhawks' head coach, becoming only the 11th coach in Western Hockey League history to surpass 500 wins while amassing one of the highest overall winning percentages with an overall WHL coaching record of 544-249-33-31.

Under Johnston's leadership, the Winterhawks have become one of the best programs in amateur hockey for developing players on and off the ice, evident by the five WHL Finals appearances, including a championship in 2013. The Winterhawks President & General Manager also assisted 46 Winterhawks players to sign NHL contracts and countless members of his hockey operations staff have moved on to similar positions in the NHL.

The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native will continue to serve as an assistant coach for Hockey Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will take place in Ottawa, Ontario from December 26, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

"At this time I felt it was important to turn my focus to the overall program which includes assembling a championship team along with preparing our players for professional hockey and life after hockey," Johnston said of the change. "I will monitor the development plan for each individual and also the execution of that plan. We strive to be the best development program in North America and that will continue to be our goal. I am very confident that Kyle will make a smooth transition into the head coaching role. He is one of the brighter young minds in the game."

After working as an assistant coach of Winterhawks for 20 of the last 21 seasons, Gustafson assumes the position of head coach beginning with the 2024-25 season.

The Portland native served as the team's assistant coach from 2003 to 2016 before getting promoted to associate coach ahead of the 2017-18 season. The 43-year-old has also held the title of Assistant General Manager since the 2018-19 season.

Gustafson also worked as an assistant coach of the Vancouver Canucks during the 2021-22 season before returning to Portland in the fall of 2022. He previously earned his first win operating as the Winterhawks head coach on January 17, 2020 in a 5-3 defeat of the Spokane Chiefs.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the Portland Winterhawks," Gustafson said. "Growing up here in Portland and having worked for this organization for many years, I understand the responsibility that comes along with this position, and I look forward to the challenge. I'm excited for the opportunity to continue coaching players I have built relationships with as well as the new players arriving this fall. Most importantly, I'd like to thank Mike Johnston, Michael Kramer, Kerry Preete, and the Winterhawks Sports Group for this tremendous opportunity."

Gustafson will look to lead the Winterhawks to another successful campaign following the team's WHL Western Conference Championship this spring.

Gustafson will be joined by two new assistant coaches this season, who will be announced later this summer.

The Winterhawks open their 2024-25 season in Kamloops on Friday, September 20, before hosting the Victoria Royals at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday, October 4 for their home opener.

"We are very fortunate to have two individuals of the quality, character and capabilities of Mike Johnston and Kyle Gustafson to lead our team," Winterhawks Governor and Managing Partner Michael Kramer said. "Over the past 13 years, Mike and Kyle have built one the most successful programs together in amateur hockey. This program has always been based on the development of our players on and off the ice, while providing a team that our fans can get excited about supporting and participate with us as we pursue additional championships. I am very excited about what the future brings for the Portland Winterhawks. It is our expectation that in their new roles Mike and Kyle will continue to build on all their past success and take the organization to new heights."

