Wenatchee Wild Announce Hiring of Dan Johnston as Assistant Coach

July 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce the hiring of Dan Johnston as the team's new assistant coach, completing the team's coaching staff for the 2024-25 season. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Johnston has served in his hometown for the past two seasons, handling video coaching and team services duties for the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

"I am thrilled to join the Wild," said Johnston. "I know the team has a passionate fan base and a great foundation of talent for success this year. I look forward to moving to the heart of Washington and getting started."

His hiring marks a return to the WHL after opening his coaching career with a two-year stint as the video coach and assistant coach for the Brandon Wheat Kings from 2020 to 2022. The WHL also figured prominently in his playing career, stepping onto the ice for more than 250 games over six seasons with the Portland Winterhawks and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He would make nearly 200 pro appearances in a five-year ECHL career before retiring in 2018.

With his addition to the Wild organization, Johnston will also continue serving with Don Nachbaur after spending the last two years together on the Wranglers staff. Nachbaur was announced Thursday as Wenatchee's head coach, while the club previously announced contract extensions for associate head coach and assistant general manager Chris Clark, and for Leigh Mendelson as the team's goaltender coach and director of scouting.

"Dan comes highly recommended from people inside the Calgary Flames organization," said Wenatchee general manager Bliss Littler. "He has worked with Coach Nachbaur for the last two years, and we are excited to have Coach Johnston joining the Wild."

The Wild are set to begin their second season in the WHL after an exciting 34-win campaign in 2023-24, in which the team earned a fourth-place finish in the league's Western Conference standings and home-ice advantage in the first round of their inaugural WHL playoff run.

Wenatchee opens its 2024-25 preseason schedule with a home game September 7 against the Tri-City Americans, and the 2024-25 regular-season schedule September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Season tickets, and tickets for both of those contests, are available now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website, and its social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

