Bjarnason Now a Voice of Experience at Flyers Development Camp

July 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







The first time Carson Bjarnason ever attended an NHL development camp with the Philadelphia Flyers, he was in the middle of a whirlwind week that saw him getting drafted and flying out to Philadelphia less than 48 hours apart. Returning to Philadelphia for his second camp, Bjarnason had a little more time to breathe.

The Wheat Kings number one goaltender and reigning Top Manitoban was not only a returnee to this year's camp, he was the only drafted goaltender on the Flyers' development camp roster. The familiarity made the experience all the more fun for the Carberry native.

"It was a lot of fun, and that's what dev camp is kind of for," Bjarnason said. "You're getting to meet all of these new young guys. It was really nice to be a returnee and have my feet wet already, being able to jump right into it and train with that ease of mind."

Bjarnason had been in Philadelphia getting to know the city since before development camp began, and said he's loving the thought of playing there. He's proven popular with the fans in Brandon and WestMan, and it looks like that same popularity awaits him with both fans and media in Philadelphia.

"I really enjoy it," said Bjarnason. "We went out for a good amount of dinners around the city, and everybody sure loves the Flyers. They all seem to know who we are. We always get treated really well. The city is a pretty big change from Carberry, Manitoba."

Development camp is also about learning from NHL coaches on and off the ice, and getting to face fellow NHL hopefuls on the ice. The Flyers' roster at this camp included multiple first and second-round draft picks, as well as most of their top prospects from the last four drafts.

"That's what you play for, you want a challenge," Bjarnason said. "I was able to skate with a good amount of the NHL guys before camp as well. It's something I look forward to each year, coming into camp and being able to challenge myself with the pace and the shots in general."

Team building exercises, like trips to the Jersey Shore on the 4th of July, are also a big part of these camps, and Bjarnason is getting to know several of his future teammates well already. He was fortunate enough to have a connection with some of them before every arriving in Philadelphia. Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey played with him on the gold medal winning Hlinka Gretzky Cup team in 2022, while Carter Sotheran is a fellow western Manitoban.

"Especially our first year, when you don't know anybody, it was nice to be able to turn to each other," Bjarnason said. "If I missed something, they'd pick it up and tell me. Carter Sotheran, he's a Manitoba boy, he's nice to be able to be around. I'll see him a good bit this summer. From there you get to know the older guys a bit as well. They treat us all really well."

Whether with the Wheat Kings or the Flyers, Bjarnason's focus is now bringing his game to the highest level possible. That means a lot of work on his fundamentals.

"I've got three goalie coaches down in Philadelphia so I've got some eyes on me, critiquing things I need to get better at," he said. "It's off-ice stuff too, being able to keep my size and speed with me. I've gotten bigger so I'm looking forward to seeing how that translates to the season for longevity and consistency."

As a 2005-born goaltender, Bjarnason is ineligible for the AHL so he'll be with either the Flyers or the Wheat Kings next season.

