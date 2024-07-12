Giants GM Parneta Named to Hockey Canada's Staff for U17 World Challenge

July 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta has been named to Hockey Canada's national under-17 staff for the 2024 U17 World Challenge, Hockey Canada announced this morning.

Parneta will serve as the Director of Operations for one of Canada's two teams in the tournament, which will be played Nov. 1-9 in Sarnia, Ontario.

Giants Equipment Manager Cord Ivanco will also be guest equipment manager at Canada's national under-17 development camp, which will take place July 18-24 in Oakville, Ont. Players at this summer camp will compete for spots on Canada Black and Canada Red, who will both compete at the 2024 U17 World Challenge.

The roster for Canada's U17 development camp will be announced at a later date.

Parneta held the same position at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, when he was the Dir. of Operations for Team Red. In that tournament, Giants forward Cameron Schmidt scored the Golden Goal for Canada White, potting the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory over the United States, helping Canada capture their first Gold Medal since 2015.

