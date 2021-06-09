Welch Shuts Down Crabs as Revs Take Opener

(Waldorf, Md.): Jake Welch fired six strong innings and the York Revolution used a pair of homers and seven stolen bases to trounce the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 12-2 on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The win moves the Revs back within two games of first place in the North Division as the series continues on Wednesday night.

York struck for three runs in the top of the first inning for a quick lead, scoring all three with two outs on a two-run double to right-center by Carlos Franco and an RBI double to right-center by Welington Dotel.

Southern Maryland answered in its half as Josh McAdams lined a two-run homer inside the left field foul pole, but the Blue Crabs were held in check offensively the rest of the night.

Welch (1-0) worked out of a bases loaded predicament in the second and went on to work six strong innings, retiring 12 of his final 14 batters including a four-pitch sixth inning to finish his night.

York extended its lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. Carlos Castro launched a towering home run to left-center and Yan Sanchez, making his Revolution debut, scored on a passed ball after being hit by a pitch.

Franco hammered a solo homer to right-center in the top of the fifth for a 6-2 lead.

The Revs put the game away with six runs in the eighth on just two hits, taking advantage of a slew of walks to go with a two-run single to right from Castro and an RBI knock from Sanchez.

York's bullpen trio of Alberto Rodriguez, Brandon Fry, and Bruce Bell all logged scoreless innings to close it out with Bell handling a four-pitch ninth.

Notes: Darian Sandford stole three bases, moving all the way from fifth in league history in steals into a tie for third all-time with Dwight Maness (212); Sandford passed former Revs outfielder Chris Walker (2010) for fourth on the all-time list during the course of Tuesday's game. The Revs stole seven bags as a team, tied for the second most in a game in club history and their most in a contest since 2018. Franco drove in four runs for the second time this season, posting the Revs' seventh performance of four-plus RBI in the past seven games. His home run was his third of the season, all in the last five games. York scored double figures for the fifth consecutive game, having tallied 71 runs in those five contests. Welch handled the first quality start of the year for the Revs, going a club season-best six innings. York righty Alex Sanabia (2-0, 5.23) faces Southern Maryland right-hander Daryl Thompson (2-0, 0.64) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM, 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

