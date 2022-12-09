Weiland Parrish and Malik Johnson Named Assistant Captains

December 9, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - The Pensacola Ice Flyers Announced today that forwards Weiland Parrish and Malik Johnson have been appointed as assistant captains.

Malik and Weiland are good picks. they are veteran players that are good people that lead by example on and off the ice. they give garrett and the rest of our team extra STRENGTH with leadership AND ARE WELL RESPECTED GUYS IN THE LOCKER ROOM SO IT'S WELL DESERVED.

Head Coach ROD ALDOFF

Ice Flyers Forward Weiland Parrish

It's an honor to be named assistant captain. it's nice to see that other people can see your hard work and commitment. i've been given this responsibility and it just gives me more of a push to help bring home a championship to the hangar.

#20 weiland parrish

Ice Flyers Forward Malik Johnson

it means a lot. i think rod has trust in weils and myself to help garrett lead this team to positive outcomes, so i'm honored to be an assistant captain. my job DOESN'T change much, i'll CONTINUE playing my game, being who i am, and will continue to be a positive support system for the boys.

#67 malik johnson

Group Tickets

Start planning your group outing for one of our 28 home games now! Bring your friends, coworkers, or family for an amazing night out at the hanger. Email Eric@IceFlyers.com with any questions or for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.