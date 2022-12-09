Upside Down Night Next Saturday

December 9, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Next Saturday, Propst Arena will turn into the Upside Down as the Havoc encounter stranger things! Join the Pack as they take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a Stranger Things themed night on Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC on Saturday, December 17th.

The Havoc will sport specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off via DASH.

Purchase your tickets now by calling the Havoc office at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, and online via Ticketmaster.

