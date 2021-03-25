Weekly Promotions Highlight South Bend Cubs 2021 Season

SOUTH BEND, IN - After much anticipation, the South Bend Cubs 2021 schedule was released back in February as the league moved up to "High-A" within the reorganized Minor League Baseball system. Today, the organization is proud to release the weekly promotions for the upcoming season. Every homestand this year runs from Tuesday to Sunday and will feature one opponent all six games.

New for 2021 is Triple Play Tuesday, presented by Kayem Foods. This triple combo includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $12. The package must be purchased in advance. Also, with every Monday now a scheduled off-day for the league, Dog Day Monday has become Tail Wagging Tuesday. Fans can bring their dog to the park and enjoy the game with their furry friend. Owners must sign a waiver prior to entry. Both Tuesday promotions are not available on May 4.

The popular Giveaway Wednesday returns as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs promotional item. A number of items will celebrate the 2019 Midwest League Championship like a replica championship trophy and replica ring. A complete list of giveaway items will be announced in the coming weeks. Offer excludes June 9 & August 4.

One of the most popular Minor League Baseball promotions is back on Thursday nights. Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear, features 16 oz. domestic draft beer and 24 oz. fountain sodas for just $2.00 all game long.

The biggest fireworks show in Michiana blasts off on Fridays from downtown South Bend. Ten Friday fireworks nights are on the schedule in addition to post-game fireworks on May 4, May 30, June 9, August 4, and September 5. Fantastic Friday Fireworks are presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and Sunny 101.5 with first pitch times scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Fans 18 & over can enter to win one of nine 50-inch flat screen TV on Saturdays. Drawings for TVs occur every inning, but fans must be present to win. Registration tables are located next to the Toyota Fun Zone beyond left field wall. Flat Screen Saturday is presented by WSBT-TV and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Sunday is still FUNday at Four Winds Field with a few changes for 2021. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will still receive a special giveaway item but catch on the field has been moved to after the game to comply with new field guidelines set forth by Major League Baseball for the upcoming season. Sundae FUNday is presented by Dairy Queen, ABC-57, and B100. Promotion excludes May 30 and September 5.

Gates open 1 hour and 5 minutes prior to game time for Tuesday - Thursday games. Gates open 2 hours and 5 minutes prior to game time for Friday - Sunday games. All game times and promotions are subject to change.

Additional details on single-game tickets and specific giveaways for the 2021 season will be announced in the coming weeks. Opening Night at Four Winds Field is scheduled for May 4 at 7:05 p.m. versus the Quad Cities River Bandits.

