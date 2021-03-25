Individual Tickets for Timber Rattlers First Homestand of 2021 on Sale April 1

GRAND CHUTE, WI - We are not fooling! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will have individual tickets on sale for their first homestand of the 2021 baseball season on Thursday, April 1. Fans may purchase tickets for any game in the series with the Beloit Snappers (May 4-9) in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or 1-800-WI-TIMBER, or through the team's website starting at 10:00am on April 1.

Fans who have purchased Sconnie Plans, Holiday Packs, Kid's Crew Memberships, or Cyber Monday voucher packages will have the ability to start redeeming their vouchers for tickets for the first homestand starting Tuesday, March 30th at 11:00am by calling or visiting the Box Office.

The number of tickets available for each game in the opening homestand will be limited to 25% of the normal capacity. Fans will be seated in socially-distanced pods.

The All-Fan Keston Hiura Bobblehead giveaway presented by Pepsi and Asphalt Seal & Repair which had been scheduled for Opening Night, will now be an All-Fan Giveaway for the first two games of the season - Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:35pm. The stadium will be open to fans beginning at 5:00pm.

Opening Night is also the first Y100 Bang for Your Buck Night presented by The NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1 and 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Please note that Bang for Your Buck Nights are moving to Tuesdays this season.

Thursday, May 6 is the first WAPL Craft Brews and Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company. All fans can enjoy Cher-Make brats for $2. Those of legal drinking age may enjoy a 12-ounce craft brew at Brews on Third or any of the concession stands in the stadium during any Thursday home game this season.

A second bobblehead giveaway is scheduled for the homestand on Sunday, May 9. The Fang Medical Professional bobblehead presented by Pick 'N Save is free to the first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm with the stadium gates opening at 11:30am.

A full schedule of the daily promotions and theme nights will be finalized and released soon.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

