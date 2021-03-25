Chiefs to Hold 2021 Job Fair on March 29 & April 9

PEORIA, Ill. - As the 2021 baseball season approaches, the Peoria Chiefs will be hosting a job fair at Dozer Park (730 SW Jefferson St., Peoria, IL, 61605) on Monday, March 29 and Friday, April 9 from 5-7 p.m. The Chiefs are looking to fill a number of different game day positions for the upcoming season.

Open positions include concessions (cashiers, expeditors, cooks, servers), box office, cleaning crew, grounds crew, ushers, mascot and promotions team. Candidates will be expected to work all 60 Peoria Chiefs home games throughout the duration of the season including nights, weekends, and holidays.

All interested applicants are encouraged to bring their current resume with them to the job fair.

Applicants should also be dressed in professional attire and come prepared to answer a number of different questions from the Chiefs staff.

For the safety of all applicants and Chiefs staff, masks are required throughout the duration of the event.

If you have any questions regarding the job fair, please contact Jason Mott at jasonm@chiefsnet.com.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

